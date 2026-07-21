26 top Cody reps honored for first-half performance; average monthly commission 8.6 million won High earners topping 10 million won a month up more than fivefold since 2023 Coway expands digital sales tools and promotions to strengthen door-to-door sales force

Coway has selected 26 of its top-performing "Cody" service-and-sales representatives for the first half of this year, with the best earner recording an average monthly commission of 15 million won ($10,100).

The company held the 2026 Cody Star Awards on Monday at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, naming 26 Cody representatives "Star Cody" in recognition of their first-half results.

Cody representatives handle product consultations and regular in-home maintenance visits for Coway appliances such as water purifiers and air purifiers. About 160 people attended the event, including Cody reps from across the country and regional team leaders.

Awards were presented across several categories: "Production Rate Star" for the highest sales volume relative to the number of customers managed, "Sales Star" for the greatest total sales, and "Customer Satisfaction Star" for excellence in customer service. The top Production Rate Star received a cash prize of 10 million won.

Park Yun-ha of the Yangsan Ungsan branch took first place in the Production Rate Star category. Park averaged 62 units sold per month in the first half of the year, earning an average monthly commission of 15 million won. In April, her monthly commission reached approximately 20 million won.

Jo Gyeong-suk of the Daegu Dalseong branch, the top Sales Star, recorded an average monthly commission of 14 million won in the first half and earned 18 million won in June.

According to Coway, the 26 award recipients averaged a monthly commission of 8.6 million won in the first half. The number of Cody reps earning an average monthly commission of 10 million won or more has grown more than fivefold compared with 2023.

Overall Cody income has also been rising. The average monthly income for a Coway Cody increased from 2.71 million won in 2023 to 3.21 million won this year.

Coway said it has been strengthening its sales support infrastructure through recent new product launches, a large-scale promotional campaign called "Coway Festa," a real-time Cody matching service and digital catalogs.

"This event is an opportunity to recognize the hard work of Cody representatives who have delivered outstanding results and to share the secrets of their success," said Kim Hyeong-gwon, head of Coway's Business Division 1. "We will continue to expand our support so that Cody reps can grow into true lifestyle sales professionals."