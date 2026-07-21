A former manager who allegedly threatened to expose false claims about broadcaster Park Na-rae unless she paid him has been taken into custody.

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul detained the former manager, identified only by his surname Shin, on July 16 on charges of attempted extortion, MBC reported Tuesday. Police plan to refer Shin and a second former manager to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office later Tuesday.

Shin is accused of claiming that Park had used company funds for personal purposes — including for a former boyfriend — and demanding payment equal to 10 percent of the company's 2024 sales. Police also found evidence suggesting he embezzled about 30 million won ($21,700) in company funds.

The legal dispute began in December last year, when two of Park's former managers filed a complaint against her alleging workplace harassment, aggravated assault, illegal prescription procurement and unpaid expenses during their employment. They accused Park of aggravated assault, defamation through false statements, and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Park countersued the former managers on charges of attempted extortion and occupational embezzlement. The detention is the result of the investigation into that countersuit.

Park herself has also been under investigation. The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul referred her to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on July 10 on charges of aggravated assault and violations of the information and communications network law, recommending indictment.

Park denied the charges in three rounds of questioning — in February, March and May — but police concluded that the gapjil allegations were substantiated. A separate investigation into alleged violations of the Medical Service Act, related to claims that she received illegal medical procedures from a person known as "Injection Aunt," remains ongoing.