South Gyeongsang Province is moving to build a regional transportation network that connects major hubs across the province within one hour by integrating rail, roads and buses. The province plans to introduce a South Gyeongsang-style express bus system in stages from 2027, further reduce tolls on the Machang and Geoga bridges, develop advanced logistics cities centered on Jinhae New Port and Gimhae, and strengthen the functions of Sacheon Airport.

The provincial government announced Tuesday its transportation and logistics policy direction for the ninth elected administration. The province has set three core strategies — cutting travel time, lowering costs and expanding opportunities — and aims to translate the transportation and logistics infrastructure built during the eighth administration into policies that residents can tangibly feel.

The flagship initiative, a South Gyeongsang express bus system operating under the GTB, GTU and GTG designations, will be introduced in phases starting in 2027. Route consultations with cities, counties and transport operators will begin in August, with priority given to lines connecting major provincial hubs — including Changwon, Gimhae, Yangsan and Jinju — with Busan and Ulsan. The system will use the intercity bus network for which the province holds licensing authority, and transfer discount rates linked to the Gyeongnam Pass will be determined after routes are finalized.

The province is also pursuing additional toll reductions on privately financed roads. For the Machang Bridge, it plans to revamp the fare structure and introduce further discounts for residents. For the Geoga Bridge, it plans to form a joint consultative body by year-end with local governments that operate early private-investment roads — including the Ilsan Bridge and Misoryeong Tunnel — to secure a basis for national government funding.

The province is also accelerating the expansion of its rail and road networks. Nine rail lines — including the Dong-Daegu–Changwon–Gadeokdo New Airport line and the Busan–Yangsan–Ulsan metropolitan railway — along with 11 arterial road projects including the Hamyang–Ulsan Expressway will be pursued, with a combined investment of 25.39 trillion won ($17.1 billion).

Development of logistics hubs is also getting under way in earnest. An advanced city combining logistics and residential functions will be built across 6.98 million square meters in the Namyang, Seongnae and Wonpo districts behind Jinhae New Port. In the Hwamok-dong area of Gimhae, covering 29.0 square kilometers, an international business city will be developed with an investment of around 18 trillion won; detailed development planning will begin after the project is incorporated into national plans.

The province has asked the central government to include customs, immigration and quarantine facilities at Sacheon Airport in the seventh comprehensive airport development plan, due to be announced in the second half of this year. If included, the province intends to pursue phased upgrades — including passenger terminal expansion and runway extension.