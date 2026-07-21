KT Estate is launching Remarkvill Jongno, the 10th location under its corporate rental housing brand Remarkvill, as the brand marks its 10th anniversary. The 505-unit complex in central Seoul combines quadruple transit access, a fully furnished residential environment and community facilities.

KT Estate announced Tuesday it will begin leasing units at Remarkvill Jongno.

The complex is located at 200-16 Sungin-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul. It comprises 505 units of urban residential housing and officetels and was completed in June. Early move-in is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

Remarkvill Jongno was developed through a rental housing real estate investment trust managed by KT Investment Management. KT Estate handled development, while KT Living — a company specializing in corporate rental housing operations and management — will oversee day-to-day operations.

Units are available in one-room, one-and-a-half-room and two-room configurations, with built-in refrigerators, washing machines, system air conditioners and electric cooktops included as standard. The complex is within walking distance of Dongmyo Station on subway lines 1 and 6, and Sinseoldong Station on lines 1 and 2 and the Ui-Sinseol Line.

Community amenities include a fitness zone, work lounge, laundry room, concierge service and rooftop garden. Select units feature private terraces. The complex also stands out for its floor-to-ceiling windows and glass railings, design elements more commonly seen in premium apartment buildings.

The development also incorporates the structured management systems characteristic of corporate rental housing. KT Living, South Korea's first company dedicated to managing corporate rental housing, has operated more than 10,000 rental units across its portfolio, including Remarkvill properties.

Remarkvill Jongno features 24-hour security and a facial-recognition access system, and all units are eligible for resident registration. As a corporate-operated rental property, the complex offers stability in a lease market where concerns over jeonse fraud — a form of rental deposit fraud — and unreturned deposits have grown.

"Remarkvill Jongno is our 10th location, unveiled to mark the brand's 10th anniversary, and it is a project that distills the product planning and operational expertise we have built up over the past decade," said Kim Young-jin, chief executive of KT Estate.

The Remarkvill brand has been expanding since its first location, Remarkvill Dongdaemun, opened in 2016, with subsequent projects in Yeongdeungpo, Gwanak, Gunja, Busan Daeyeon, Busan Station and Eastfall, culminating in the Jongno addition.