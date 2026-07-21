Actor Park Si-yeon, who largely stepped back from public life following controversies over drunk driving and propofol use, has shared an update on her life.

On Friday, Park posted photos of herself on her social media account with the caption, "They say skinny is back in style."

The images drew attention as Park appeared to have lost none of her looks or slim figure.

Park was named Miss Korea Seoul in 2000 and made her acting debut in the 2004 drama series Hanhyeol Boma. She went on to build a wide following through appearances in My Girl, Kkotpineun Bomi Omyeon and The Greatest Love.

Her career, however, was repeatedly marred by legal trouble. In 2006, she was fined 2.5 million won ($1,690) for a first drunk-driving offense. In 2013, she received an eight-month suspended prison sentence — with a two-year probationary period — after being convicted of habitual propofol use. Then in January 2021, she caused a collision while driving drunk a second time and was fined 12 million won. The string of incidents landed her on broadcasters' blacklists.

Park married a securities industry executive four years her senior in 2011 and had two daughters, but the couple divorced in 2016, after which she has been raising the children on her own. Last year she attempted a comeback through the short-form drama series Makjang Level Up, but she has since limited her public presence to occasional social media posts.