Hyundai Department Store said it will hold a pop-up store called "Soyeonhoe" on the first floor of its Sinchon branch main building through Thursday, showcasing works by five domestic craft artists.

The pop-up will display and sell craft works by five artists, including Yun Sang-yo, Ju Jin-hyeong and Rete. Featured products include Yun Sang-yo's baduk cup (20,000 won ($13)), Ju Jin-hyeong's "Fragment of Time" mini series (100,000 won), and Inhwadong Ceramics' "Thrown Fate" (610,000 won).