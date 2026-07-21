The People Power Party is pushing to abolish the early voting system and establish an independent oversight body for the National Election Commission as part of a broader effort to reform the country's election administration. Calls also emerged Tuesday for a public ballot recount to be conducted alongside a special prosecutor investigation led by the opposition.

The PPP convened a joint session Tuesday between the National Assembly's parliamentary investigation special committee — formed to examine the ballot shortage during the ninth nationwide simultaneous local elections and related violations of citizens' voting rights — and the party's own June 3 special committee on election administration reform, where the proposals were debated.

PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok told the session that the parliamentary investigation committee should pursue its work "more thoroughly and more forcefully" to pave the way for a special prosecutor probe. "The June 3 special committee must draw up a new blueprint for reforming the National Election Commission and the election system," he said.

Floor leader Jeong Jeom-sik said the commission had "hidden behind the label of an independent constitutional body to downplay the incident and evade responsibility." He stressed that the findings of the parliamentary investigation and the special prosecutor must lead to reform of the commission "at the level of a complete overhaul."

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyeon, who chairs the parliamentary investigation special committee, said the committee still had work ahead, including a public ballot recount and proposals for election system reform. "A parliamentary investigation inevitably has its limits," he said. "We have no choice but to work together through a special prosecutor to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable."

Rep. Park Dae-chul, who chairs the June 3 special committee, said members had reached broad consensus that at least eight pieces of legislation would need to be amended after compiling comprehensive reform proposals for the commission's organizational structure and voting system. He put forward the abolition of early voting and the creation of an independent oversight body among the key measures.

Park added that the committee would also discuss enshrining whistleblower protections for National Election Commission employees in law, restructuring the positions of standing commissioners, and pursuing organizational reform and functional adjustments — including the possible consolidation of local election commissions — "at the level of a complete re-establishment."