Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday that pre-orders for the All-New Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC — the first fully electric version of the brand's global bestselling GLC — surpassed 1,000 units as of Monday, less than two weeks after pre-orders opened on July 9.

The All-New Electric GLC is the first vehicle to adopt Mercedes-Benz's dedicated electric vehicle architecture, MB.EA (Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture), combining the GLC's signature identity with an advanced electric drivetrain and intelligent, intuitive software.

Two "Launch Edition" variants will be available in South Korea: the GLC 300 4MATIC AMG Line Electric and the GLC 300 4MATIC AMG Line+ Electric. Pre-orders cover both models.

Customer deliveries are set to begin in the fourth quarter this year. Prices are inclusive of value-added tax and a 5 percent individual consumption tax. The GLC 300 4MATIC AMG Line Electric is priced at 90 million won ($60,700) and the GLC 300 4MATIC AMG Line+ Electric at 94.8 million won. A third variant, the GLC 400 4MATIC Electric, is scheduled to launch in the first half of next year.

Pre-orders can be placed in person at any of the 65 official Mercedes-Benz showrooms across the country.

Meanwhile, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which Mercedes-Benz Korea introduced to the domestic market in May, also crossed the 1,000 pre-order mark within four days of going on sale, raising expectations for the brand's continued momentum.