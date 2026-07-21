FIFA removed US President Donald Trump from Spain's championship photos posted to its official social media accounts after the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final.

On Monday, FIFA posted photos on its official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts showing Spanish players lifting the trophy and celebrating. The images were tightly cropped around the players, keeping the frame centered on the squad. Trump, who had been standing on the podium alongside them, was cut out entirely.

Trump watched the final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. When the two men walked onto the pitch for the trophy ceremony, they were met with boos and whistles from the crowd.

According to the AP and The Guardian, Trump did not leave the podium after handing out medals to both squads and presenting the trophy to Spain captain Rodri. Live broadcast footage caught Infantino guiding Trump to the side to make room for the players. The Washington Post reported that Trump remained next to the squad even as golden confetti cannons fired, creating an awkward scene.

FIFA's posts drew a wave of comments praising the editing. Users wrote "thanks for cropping him out" and "love that they cut Trump out."

Trump sparked similar controversy last year at the same stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup, when he remained center stage as Chelsea's players lifted the trophy.