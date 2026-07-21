Toss Securities said Tuesday that its AI-powered domestic earnings call service has surpassed 600,000 cumulative users.

The milestone comes three months after the company expanded its earnings call service from foreign companies to domestic ones in April — the first such move in the Korean brokerage industry.

Earnings announcements by domestic companies had traditionally been geared toward institutional investors, leaving retail investors with limited access to the information.

Toss Securities drew on its experience running earnings calls for foreign companies to extend the service to domestic firms.

The company plans to provide earnings calls for more than 70 major domestic companies during the current second-quarter earnings season.

The domestic earnings call service drew strong interest from retail investors from the moment it launched. As many as 200,000 users signed up for the service specifically to access domestic earnings calls for the first time.

Samsung Electronics drew the largest audience, with 190,000 users tuning in for its first-quarter earnings announcement.

Toss Securities developed its own real-time Korean speech-to-text conversion and summarization technology to power the domestic earnings call service.

Investors can follow executives' live presentations through a real-time hangul transcript while simultaneously viewing an AI-generated summary.

Before each call, the service offers a popularity ranking of upcoming earnings calls based on real-time pre-vote participation. It also features an AI-curated "points to watch" section that flags key issues ahead of the results. After each call, the service shows whether results beat or missed expectations, along with the immediate share price movement.

"The market response to domestic earnings calls is an indicator of the information gap that retail investors have long felt," a Toss Securities official said. "We will continue to enhance our earnings call service on the strength of our own technology, evolving it into analytical content that investors can turn to at any point in their investment journey."

Toss Securities also recently updated its web-based stock trading service, Toss Securities PC, with new features to strengthen the trading environment. The updates include a multi-chart function that lets users monitor four charts simultaneously and a chart-order function that enables order placement and modification directly from the chart screen.