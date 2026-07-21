LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) announced Tuesday it will jointly develop next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) with European helicopter specialist Airbus Helicopters.

LIG D&A signed the MOU on Monday at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, the world's largest aerospace and defense exhibition, held in the United Kingdom, with LIG D&A CEO Shin Ik-hyeon and Airbus Helicopters CEO Matthieu Louvot in attendance.

Under the agreement, LIG D&A will integrate its advanced sensors and weapons systems into Airbus's UAS platform. The companies plan to develop multipurpose, high-performance aerial solutions tailored to evolving defense requirements by strengthening intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The two sides will also conduct joint technology research to improve overall UAS performance, applying advanced technologies — including AI — across unmanned aerial vehicles and ground control stations, while exploring ways to extend mission endurance and enhance operational efficiency.

"This MOU signing represents a clear vision to combine the advanced technologies of both companies and jointly deliver next-generation unmanned aerial solutions," Shin said. "By developing AI-based sensor fusion and long-endurance flight technologies together with Airbus, LIG D&A will be positioned to proactively meet the future requirements of the defense market both in Korea and around the world," he added.

Louvot called the expanded agreement "an important milestone in the evolution of the Airbus and LIG D&A partnership — moving beyond strategic alignment into deep technical and operational synergy."