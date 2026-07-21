Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Tuesday it will consolidate its low-alcohol sparkling rice wine products — Byeolbit Cheongha Sparkling and Rosé Cheongha Sparkling — under the unified brand name "Byeolbit Cheongha."

Byeolbit Cheongha is a sparkling cheongju (rice wine) that blends the clean taste of cheongha with white wine and carbonation. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, it is designed for casual, everyday drinking. Sales have grown at an average annual rate of 18.7 percent, with cumulative sales reaching 80 million bottles through the first half of this year.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage said the consolidation is aimed at reinforcing the brand's distinctive image. The two products will be renamed Byeolbit Cheongha Original and Byeolbit Cheongha Rosé, with blue and pink packaging respectively to differentiate them visually.

Byeolbit Cheongha Original will retain its fresh green-grape aroma and clean taste, while Byeolbit Cheongha Rosé will keep its ripe red-apple fragrance and sweet flavor. Prices will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, Lotte Chilsung Beverage plans to run promotions targeting guests at L7 Haeundae by Lotte and Lotte City Hotel Jeju during the peak summer season.