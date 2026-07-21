Bhc, the chicken brand under Dining Brands Group, said Tuesday that orders jumped sharply during the traditional "sambok" season — the three dog days of summer known as chobok, jungbok and malbok — as the company runs its "Lucky Week" promotion.

Orders on Wednesday, July 15, the first dog day of summer this year, rose about 150.1 percent compared with the same day the previous week. The company attributed the surge to a growing trend of consumers choosing the convenience of fried chicken over preparing traditional stamina foods at home.

Through Aug. 16, bhc is offering 3,000-won discount coupons via its app during each week that includes one of the three holidays, with an additional 1,000-won coupon on each holiday itself. The promotion also lets customers try the recently launched menu item Curinkle and new side dishes at a more affordable price.

"As more and more customers enjoy chicken on the bok holidays, we prepared special discounts so they can enjoy bhc even more affordably throughout this year's sambok season," a bhc official said.