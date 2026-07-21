Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song will attend the Executives' Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP) governors' meeting to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on economic structures, among other issues.

According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, Shin will depart Wednesday to attend the 31st EMEAP Governors' Meeting and the 15th EMEAP Central Bank Governors and Heads of Financial Supervisory Agencies Meeting, both scheduled in Singapore from Wednesday through Friday. He is expected to return Monday.

EMEAP is a cooperative body established in 1991 to promote collaboration and information exchange among central banks in the East Asia-Pacific region. Eleven central banks participate, including those of South Korea, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

At the EMEAP governors' meeting, Shin plans to discuss recent economic developments and the impact of AI on economic structures and financial stability with fellow member central bank governors. The meeting will also review the activities of subsidiary bodies, including the Monetary and Financial Stability Committee (MFSC).

Shin will also attend the joint meeting of EMEAP central bank governors and heads of financial supervisory agencies, where participants are expected to exchange views on AI adoption and use by financial institutions, as well as the macrofinancial implications of supply chain disruptions and related policy responses.

Since taking office in April, Shin has maintained an active presence at major international events. He has focused on building a global network, attending the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) governors' meeting in Switzerland in May, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Paris, and last month the BIS annual general meeting and the European Central Bank (ECB) central banking forum in Sintra.