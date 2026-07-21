Ko Young-wook, a former member of the group Rula, has publicly criticized dog trainer Kang Hyung-wook.

On Monday, Ko posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account a screenshot of a news article reporting that trainer Lee Chan-jong had been acquitted of indecent assault charges.

Ko wrote that Lee was "someone I liked watching on TV Animal Farm — it's late, but I'm glad."

He then brought up events from 2023, when news broke that a well-known dog trainer had been accused of sexual misconduct and Kang was identified online as the person in question.

Ko claimed that the word "that guy" — which Kang used at the time to deny the allegations — was in fact a reference to Lee. "Trainer Kang Hyung-wook was a far junior colleague back then, yet just because he was briefly under suspicion, he went out of his way to call trainer Lee Chan-jong 'that guy' and spoke rudely," Ko wrote. "Shouldn't he work on training his own character before training dogs?"

Ko debuted in 1994 with Rula and in 2013 was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for sex crimes against minors. Because he was also ordered to wear an electronic ankle bracelet when the sentence was finalized, he became known as the first celebrity to wear one.

Since then, Ko has stopped appearing on television and has continued to comment on entertainment figures and various issues through social media.