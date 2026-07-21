Domino's Pizza is reaping the rewards of signing girl group RESCENE as its new brand model, with a summer TV commercial racking up more than 17 million views on the company's official YouTube channel shortly after its release. The surge in attention is partly attributed to public interest sparked by a controversy over RESCENE member Wonyi's use of a Gyeongsang Province dialect in the ad.

Domino's Pizza released the commercial for its new summer menu item, the Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza, on Thursday. The video surpassed 17 million cumulative views in just four days.

Fan-made viral content inspired by the ad has also drawn strong responses, with derivative works consistently appearing across major social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza reinterprets "Mujinjang" — a signature keyword of fashion platform Musinsa — in Domino's Pizza's own style. Built around the concept of "overwhelmingly large toppings, an overwhelmingly packed pizza," the menu item features giant shrimp designed to deliver a springy texture and rich umami flavor from the sea.

"We are grateful to customers for their positive response to the Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza commercial, which has been elevated by RESCENE's fresh and energetic charm," a Domino's Pizza official said. "We plan to continue rolling out diverse marketing activities with RESCENE, so we hope customers will stay tuned and keep their expectations high."