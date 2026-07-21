Hankook & Company Group announced Tuesday that the second round of the 2026 Korea Donggeurami Partners Para-Badminton League — a competition it sponsors — was held over four days from July 16 to 19 at the Geumsan-gun Sports Complex in South Chungcheong Province.

The 2026 Korea Donggeurami Partners Para-Badminton League is a para-sports and culture event hosted and organized by the Korea Para-Badminton Association, with sponsorship from Hankook & Company Group and the Korea Paralympic Committee. The league began as a single tournament in 2024 and has expanded since last year into a league format that brings together professional athletes and recreational players.

This second round was held in Geumsan to highlight the spirit of community partnership, as the city is home to a Hankook Tire & Technology factory. The first round, held in May, took place in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, the site of Korea Techno Ring — billed as Asia's largest tire test track.

This year's competition runs across three rounds in May, July and November. The third and final round, scheduled for early November, will include an awards ceremony and closing event.

"This second round was a meaningful occasion for professional athletes and recreational players to compete together and broaden the base of para-sports," a Hankook & Company Group official said. "We will continue to support efforts to promote para-sports culture and expand opportunities for social participation."

Korea Donggeurami Partners was established in 2015 as the first entity of its kind in the domestic tire industry, created to generate employment for people with disabilities.

The organization started with 24 employees at its founding and has since grown to 164, including 85 with disabilities — a 9.4-fold increase in workers with disabilities. It now operates in-house welfare services across five areas — office administration, laundry, bakery, café and car wash — and has established itself as a stable employment model for people with disabilities.

Hankook & Company Group has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including a family-oriented mural-painting volunteer program held twice a year since 2022, aimed at fostering community ties and beautifying local facilities such as schools.