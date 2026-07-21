The Community Chest of Korea announced Tuesday it will roll out a nationwide support program worth 12.5 billion won ($8.42 million) to help vulnerable groups get through the summer safely and in good health.

The budget of 12.55 billion won is 2.12 billion won, or 20.4 percent, more than the 10.43 billion won allocated last year, reflecting the need for more intensive assistance as the climate crisis deepens.

The funds will be distributed through the organization's central office and 17 regional chapters across the country, targeting about 292,000 people in vulnerable groups — including low-income households, the elderly, children and adolescents, and people with disabilities — as well as roughly 2,450 social welfare facilities.

A total of 140 support projects will be carried out this year. Planned assistance includes cooling supplies such as cooling blankets and electric fans, subsidies for electricity bills and other cooling costs, and practical daily-life support in the form of summer essentials and nutritious food.

Alongside this, the organization will pursue field-oriented response projects, including repairs and renovations to welfare facilities to guard against flooding and aging infrastructure during the rainy season, and water-activity programs supporting leisure and cultural activities for people with disabilities.

The Community Chest of Korea said it designed the support program to help people struggling with ongoing heavy rain, extreme heat and rising food prices get through the summer safely.

"As the climate crisis and economic downturn converge, the hardships facing vulnerable groups are growing, making social attention and solidarity more important than ever," said Yun Yeo-jun, chairman of the Community Chest of Korea. "We will work closely with local communities to look after those in need with care, and do our utmost to ensure everyone has a safe and healthy summer."