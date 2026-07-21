Police have launched an investigation after an employee of a National Election Commission office in Incheon was found dead at the workplace.

According to Yonhap, a colleague discovered a male employee in his 50s, identified only as A, collapsed and unresponsive at an Incheon National Election Commission office at around 11:10 a.m. Monday and called emergency services.

"A person has collapsed and is unconscious," the colleague told the dispatcher.

A was already dead at the time of discovery and had left a note, according to authorities.

Police said they see no signs of foul play and are investigating the exact cause and circumstances of his death.

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