Daegu Health College announced Tuesday that it received the top S rating in both categories — educational innovation and self-performance management — in the "2026 Junior College Innovation Support Project Performance Evaluation" conducted by the Ministry of Education and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

The college also received a "satisfactory (P)" rating in the digital transformation focus category, an optional track it pursued, qualifying it for incentive payments.

The evaluation assessed first-year results from the third cycle of the Junior College Innovation Support Project, examining educational innovation strategies, performance management systems and higher vocational education outcomes.

Daegu Health College was recognized for systematically linking its institutional vision and long-term development plan to cultivate what it calls ATLAS-type healthcare professionals equipped to lead the future health industry, supported by a coherent innovation strategy, governance system and support framework.

"This S rating demonstrates that the innovation efforts our university has pursued are taking concrete shape in student growth and the development of healthcare professionals that our community needs," said Nam Seong-hui, president of Daegu Health College.