Gumi city in North Gyeongsang Province held a progress briefing Monday for the 2026 Gumi Ramyun Festival at the city hall's third-floor conference room, with about 50 people in attendance, including Mayor Kim Jang-ho, members of the Nangman Culture Festival Committee, the festival planning team, heads of relevant departments, officials from the Gumi Culture Foundation, Nongshim Co. and the festival management agency.

The briefing was organized to share operational plans for the 2026 Gumi Ramyun Festival, scheduled to run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8 around Gumi Station, and to gather input from experts and related organizations to improve the event's overall quality.

Participants reviewed the festival's direction and operational concept, key programs and venue layout, promotional and marketing strategies, and plans for the ramyun restaurant zone and related content.

Attendees then examined progress across areas including safety, traffic management, food quality and promotion, and discussed ways to address remaining gaps.

"We will actively incorporate the views of experts and those on the scene to build the Gumi Ramyun Festival into a truly representative culinary festival of South Korea," Mayor Kim said. "We will prepare thoroughly to the very end so we can deliver a high-quality festival."