The cramped restrooms at Seongsu Station — overwhelmed by a sharp rise in passengers drawn by the area's booming transit-oriented development — have been completely overhauled.

Seoul Metro announced Tuesday that it has completed a restroom renovation project at Seongsu Station and opened the upgraded facility to the public.

Over the past decade, ridership at Seongsu Station jumped as the surrounding commercial district expanded rapidly, leading to long restroom queues and a steady stream of complaints from commuters.

In response, Seoul Metro undertook a facility scale-up through the restroom improvement project. After three months of construction, the total restroom area expanded from 76 square meters to 123 square meters, and additional fixtures were installed to address the shortage.

In the men's restroom, urinals increased from four to seven. In the women's restroom, toilet stalls grew from 11 to 21 with the addition of 10 units. All squat toilets were replaced with Western-style seated toilets to eliminate a longstanding source of discomfort. The women's restroom also saw its sinks doubled from three to six, and the powder room was enlarged so that multiple users can use it at the same time.

The renovation was based on an expansion plan drawn up by Seoul Metro's architecture division in November 2025, with construction running from April through July — a three-month effort. Seoul Metropolitan Government lawmaker Hwang Cheol-gyu played a key role in securing the budget for the project.

The expanded space and additional fixtures are expected to eliminate the long lines that have plagued restroom users at the station. Replacing worn finishing materials in the aging restrooms is also expected to boost overall satisfaction among Seongsu Station commuters.

Kim Gi-byeong, head of Seoul Metro's technology division, said the agency had paid close attention to the project, including conducting on-site safety inspections before completion. "We will continue working to make subway travel more comfortable and safe for citizens — including through the construction of an additional entrance near Exit 3 to ease congestion," he said.