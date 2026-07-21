Road FC flyweight contender Cho Jun-geon (20, The Gym Lab), known by his nickname "Aimgun," will compete in a Korea-China matchup.

Cho will face China's Aertslri (25) at Road FC 078, set for Aug. 29 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul.

Active in Road FC since 2025, Cho is a well-rounded fighter with strong striking and grappling. He unsettles opponents with unorthodox attacks and has the star power to get inside their heads with relentless trash talk.

Cho has emerged as a top flyweight contender after defeating Lee Gil-su and Jung Jae-bok. Last year, after beating Jung, he drew attention by calling champion Lee Jung-hyun (24, Team AOM) a "fake champion." A cage confrontation between the two followed, setting the stage for a title fight.

That title fight never materialized. Lee suffered an orbital fracture during training ahead of their scheduled bout in May, forcing the cancellation. With Lee's recovery from surgery expected to take some time, Cho will channel his frustration into the fight against Aertslri.

Aertslri, who made his debut in 2023, is a striker-first fighter with a record of four wins and three losses. Based in China, he accepted Road FC's offer to step into the cage against Cho. With both fighters favoring the stand-up game, an action-packed striking battle is anticipated.

The event will also feature a bantamweight interim title fight between Yang Ji-yong and Kim Hyun-woo, as well as a lightweight bout between Han Sang-kwon and Ohara Juri.