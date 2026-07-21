Lotte Engineering & Construction announced Tuesday it has published its 2026 Sustainability Report, documenting the company's ESG management performance across environmental, social and governance areas.

Prepared in accordance with international sustainability reporting standards, the report systematically covers strategies, risk management, and metrics and targets for key issues. A dedicated section titled "Focus on the Core" gives detailed treatment to four priority themes identified through a double materiality assessment: occupational health and safety, climate change response, quality management, and partner company co-growth. The report also discloses major sustainability achievements in areas including environmental management, biodiversity, talent management, organizational culture, community engagement, quality management, ethics and anti-corruption, and governance.

Lotte Engineering & Construction has published a sustainability report annually since 2013. The standout feature of this year's edition is its incorporation of the latest domestic and international sustainability disclosure frameworks — including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the Korean Sustainability Standards Board (KSSB) — to conduct financial impact analysis. The report particularly reflects recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), enabling a precise analysis of the risks and financial impacts that climate change and natural capital pose to the company and securing disclosure credibility at a global standard.

"We are working to provide greater value to customers and grow as a sustainable company through advancing our ESG management," a company official said. "This year, we will further strengthen our sustainability strategy by focusing on ESG management centered on tangible financial value — including climate scenario analysis and natural capital impact assessments."

Meanwhile, Lotte Engineering & Construction recently received a commendation from the deputy prime minister at the 15th Information Security Day ceremony, in recognition of its achievements in obtaining the Information Security and Personal Information Protection Management System (ISMS-P) certification and its contributions to voluntary information security disclosure.