Hyundai Motor Group announced Tuesday the launch of "AllDayEnergy," a unified global brand for its Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services that enable bidirectional use of electric vehicle battery power, along with a new savings account developed in partnership with Hana Bank.

V2X technology connects electric vehicle batteries to the power grid in both directions, allowing drivers to reduce charging costs and generate additional revenue. By charging an EV during off-peak hours when electricity rates are low, then drawing on that stored power for personal use or feeding it back to the grid when needed, drivers can meaningfully cut their energy bills — effectively turning an electric vehicle into a "battery on wheels" or a mobile ESS.

Hyundai Motor Group has operated various V2X services across multiple markets. In South Korea, it has been piloting a V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) service on Jeju Island that allows EVs to store electricity or feed it back to the grid. In the United States, it has offered a V2H (Vehicle-to-Home) service that lets EV owners use their vehicle's battery as emergency backup power during natural disasters such as wildfires. In the Netherlands, the group has provided both V2G and V1G (Smart Charging) services, the latter of which intelligently adjusts EV charging speeds in response to fluctuating electricity prices.

Building on the technology and expertise accumulated through running these layered V2X services across key markets, Hyundai Motor Group will consolidate its entire service portfolio under the AllDayEnergy name to deliver a consistent and reliable energy experience to customers worldwide. The service will roll out sequentially across major countries, starting with the United Kingdom, through the vehicle apps of Hyundai Motor Group's brands.

To build a trusted image for its V2X services in South Korea, Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with Hana Bank to launch a promotional savings account tied to AllDayEnergy. The first 5,000 new account holders will receive an annual interest rate of up to 4.5 percent. Monthly deposits are capped at 500,000 won ($337), and the contract term is six months.

"By operating our V2X services under the single name 'AllDayEnergy,' we aim to provide customers with a consistent and trustworthy energy service experience," a Hyundai Motor Group official said. "The AllDayEnergy savings account marks the first collaboration between financial and energy services. We want to show customers that the familiar benefits of a savings product will also be available through V2X, and we intend to actively push for the mainstream adoption of V2X technology."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group is accelerating its push toward carbon neutrality, having recently broken ground on a resource-circulating hydrogen production facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, that will produce clean hydrogen from biogas extracted from sewage waste.