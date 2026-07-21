First Korean carrier to join; vows to refuse suspicious cargo

Korean Air announced Tuesday that it has signed the Buckingham Palace Declaration as part of its ESG (environmental, social and governance) management policy, committing to protect endangered species and contribute to biodiversity conservation.

The Buckingham Palace Declaration is an international joint pledge adopted in March 2016 to cut off transportation routes used in the illegal wildlife trade. It comprises 11 action items, including sharing information on illegal trafficking of wildlife and wildlife products, reporting suspicious activity to relevant authorities, and refusing to transport cargo suspected of being linked to illegal trade.

Signatories participate in the United for Wildlife TF — an international wildlife conservation coalition under the British royal family — and are required to implement the declaration's provisions.

Korean Air is the first South Korean airline to join the Buckingham Palace Declaration. The carrier said it will continue to strengthen security systems, conduct employee training and refuse suspicious shipments to prevent the illegal trafficking of wildlife and wildlife products.

Korean Air has been active in wildlife protection, including providing free assistance in January for the repatriation of New Zealand's rare native jewel gecko, specimens suspected of being illegally traded. Working with domestic and international agencies, including New Zealand's Ministry of Environment, the airline safely transported surviving specimens back to New Zealand.

Lord William Hague, co-chair of United for Wildlife, welcomed the move. "We warmly welcome Korean Air joining us," he said. "By signing the Buckingham Palace Declaration, Korean Air has joined a global effort, and through cooperation with law enforcement agencies and environmental protection organizations, the aviation sector will strengthen its ability to detect and deter illegal wildlife trafficking."

A Korean Air official said the airline's participation carries significant weight given the important role carriers play in combating the illegal wildlife trade. "We will fulfill our role in eradicating illegal wildlife trafficking and preserving global biodiversity through close monitoring and active support," the official said.

Meanwhile, as Korean Air prepares to launch the integrated carrier in December following its merger with Asiana Airlines, it continues to pursue a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including education support and environmental cleanup initiatives involving Asiana Airlines employees.