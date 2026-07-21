SK Telecom launches 'SKTCH with AI' startup program Six-month initiative offers collaboration, mentoring and investment support

SK Telecom announced Tuesday it has launched "SKTCH with AI," a program to discover and nurture AI startups, and is accepting applications through Aug. 18.

The program goes beyond basic startup support, focusing on connecting participants with SK Telecom's own AI technology and infrastructure. Selected companies will work alongside SK Telecom's business units to refine their services and validate commercialization potential. They will also gain market entry opportunities through connections with investors and participation in domestic and international exhibitions.

"SKTCH" is a portmanteau of SKT and "Tech," and serves as SK Telecom's platform for discovering promising startups and deepening collaboration — with the idea that SKT and startups will sketch out the future together.

Through "SKTCH with AI," SK Telecom aims to connect its AI technology, infrastructure and business capabilities with startups to grow together. The company plans to select 15 companies based on their AI technology competitiveness and potential for collaboration with SK Telecom.

Selected startups will receive a tailored six-month program covering top-tier expert mentoring and seminars, collaboration with SK Telecom and support for advancing their business, participation in domestic and international exhibitions, office space and other operational infrastructure, and opportunities to attract investment from venture capital firms and related organizations.

Startups wishing to apply can do so through the SKTCH website until Aug. 18. The selection process for "SKTCH with AI" will also involve "AI Simyakyeok," an AI agent developed by SK Telecom, which will take part in evaluations. SK Telecom expects this to speed up screening and improve consistency in assessments.

The company also plans to continuously upgrade the AI agent so that it handles preliminary screening in areas where clear judgments can be made, while human reviewers focus on areas requiring more precise examination.

Meanwhile, SK Telecom's ESG-focused startup program "SKTCH for Good," launched last April, drew a competitive ratio of more than 10 to 1 before selecting 13 companies on July 8 — nine in digital inclusion and care, three in climate disaster response, and one in digital crime prevention.

SK Telecom said AI technology adoption has grown among ESG-focused startups, and that more companies are working to address challenges related to seniors and single-person households amid the aging trend.

"When SK Telecom's AI technology and capabilities meet the innovative ideas of startups, we can create even greater synergy," said Eom Jong-hwan, head of SK Telecom's sustainability management division. "As an AI partner that grows alongside startups, we will continue to expand the collaborative ecosystem for the future of our society."