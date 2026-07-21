LG Electronics said Tuesday it has extended its industry record to 10 consecutive years as the top winner at the Energy Winner Award, with its AI and innovation-driven lineup recognized for leadership in high-efficiency energy technology.

The company took home 12 prizes in total at the 29th Energy Winner Award — including three grand prizes, the highest honor — at the ceremony organized by the Consumers Korea civic group and sponsored by the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy and the Korea Energy Agency. The award recognizes technologies and products that demonstrate outstanding energy efficiency and conservation performance.

The LG Whisen AI Objet Collection Tower I air conditioner received a grand prize along with the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy minister's award, a government commendation. The unit is the first product to feature the AI Cold Free function, which controls both temperature and humidity simultaneously. By applying high-efficiency indoor and outdoor unit technology, it improves cooling efficiency by up to 13 percent and cuts electricity bills by up to 11.5 percent compared with products of equivalent cooling capacity.

The LG E-Paper display earned a grand prize and the Korea Energy Agency chairman's award. The commercial display reproduces a texture similar to printed paper and maintains its screen image without a continuous power supply. Ultra-low-power system control and high-efficiency battery management technology cut power consumption by more than 99 percent compared with conventional digital signage.

An upcoming new model in the LG Dios AI Objet Collection dishwasher lineup also received a grand prize — the first time a dishwasher has won the top honor since the award was established in 1997.

The product applies new technology that improves drying performance while reducing electricity consumption by about 10 percent compared with previous models. An optimized internal structure cuts not only power use but also water consumption by about 18 percent, and wash cycle time is reduced by about 24 minutes.

Two other products received the Energy Technology Award. The LG PuriCare Objet Collection ice water purifier optimizes refrigerant heat-exchange structure and ice storage control technology to cut monthly power consumption by about 24 percent compared with earlier models. The LG Dios AI Objet Collection Stem Basic refrigerator Fit&Max Convertible Drawer combines high-performance insulation, efficient cold-air circulation design and optimized compressor control to reduce energy use by more than 22 percent compared with the Fit&Max refrigerator released last year.

"We will continue to introduce products and solutions that contribute to a sustainable future through differentiated technological innovation that enhances energy efficiency," said Jeong Jae-ung, executive vice president of LG Electronics' Customer Value Innovation Division.