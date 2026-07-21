Hankook Tire & Technology said Tuesday it will supply its next-generation airless tire, the i-Flex, as original equipment for an unmanned firefighting robot developed in collaboration with Hyundai Rotem.

The unmanned firefighting robot is based on Hyundai Rotem's HR-Sherpa, South Korea's first multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle, and is equipped with a 65-millimeter high-performance water cannon, visibility-enhancing cameras, an onboard spray system and remote-control capabilities.

Hankook Tire developed the next-generation airless tire over roughly five years of joint work with Hyundai Rotem, optimizing it for high-risk fire scenes. The tire features a "dual arch" structure designed to support heavy loads and effectively distribute compressive stress, accounting for the robot's heavy-load configuration and rough-terrain operating environment.

The design also incorporates an "outer arch structure" that absorbs irregular shocks from off-road surfaces, an "inner arch structure" that dampens vibrations reaching the vehicle's drivetrain, and a "hinge structure" connecting the inner and outer arches — together supporting stable ride performance.

A robust tread design and strong grip deliver reliable performance even on rough terrain. The airless construction eliminates the need for air-pressure management, allowing the robot to maintain stable mobility without risk of air loss or punctures.

The unmanned firefighting robot has already been deployed at disaster scenes, including a factory fire in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, in January and a recent industrial complex fire in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon.

Units fitted with Hankook Tire's i-Flex are currently deployed — one each — with the metropolitan area's 119 Special Rescue Unit and the Yeongnam 119 Special Rescue Unit under the Central 119 Rescue Headquarters, as well as with the Hwaseong Fire Department in Gyeonggi Province and the South Chungcheong Province fire headquarters.

Hankook Tire has been developing airless tire technology through government-funded research projects since 2010. The i-Flex was first unveiled at CES 2022 and later that year was fitted to Hyundai Rotem's military-use multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle at the Korea Defense Exhibition 2022.

"Building on technological innovation rooted in our proprietary philosophy HIP (Hankook Innovative Performance), we will lead the paradigm shift in the future mobility industry by expanding the application of next-generation tire technology across unmanned special vehicles, autonomous driving, robotic mobility and beyond," a Hankook Tire official said.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire has been broadening its touchpoints with global customers through a range of marketing activities — including releasing a new brand film themed around the 2026 World Rally Championship, a top-tier FIA motorsport series for which it is the exclusive tire supplier, and sponsoring the 2026 London-Brighton EV Rally, the United Kingdom's largest electric vehicle festival.