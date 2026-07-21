Seoul's Nowon-gu will host a college admissions strategy seminar and one-on-one personalized consultations for students and parents preparing for the 2027 university entrance cycle, District Mayor Seo Jun-o announced.

The district holds admissions seminars and tailored college counseling sessions for applicants every year between July and August.

This year's seminar is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. in the small auditorium of the Nowon-gu District Office. Up to 180 students and parents who live in the district or attend schools there are eligible to participate. The session will cover key changes to the 2027 early admissions process and offer guidance on application strategies, followed by a question-and-answer segment to address attendees' concerns.

Alongside the seminar, the district will run one-on-one personalized consultations for individual students. The four-day program runs from Aug. 10 to 13 at the Nowon Education Platform, with 140 spots available. Teachers affiliated with the college guidance support team of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's Education Research and Information Institute will review each student's school records and other personal materials to provide tailored early admissions strategies.

The Nowon Education Platform is the district's flagship education support facility, offering students and parents free services covering college preparation, academic support, reading programs and parenting resources.

"I hope this seminar and the personalized consultations will ease the burden of college entrance preparation and provide real, practical help to students and parents," Seo said.