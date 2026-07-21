Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho presided over a senior staff meeting Monday at the Sangyeok office conference hall, where officials discussed ways to embed an integrity culture in the city's civil service, advance livelihood policies that residents can feel directly, and address key pending issues.

"Civil servants work more diligently and honestly than anyone, but the standard of integrity that citizens expect is even higher, and it is true that a vague distrust of the public sector still lingers," Choo said at the meeting. "Rather than feeling wronged, we must work more proactively to resolve citizens' inconveniences and strive to meet their expectations at every step."

He then cited the top integrity rating his ministry achieved during his tenure at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, saying, "Integrity is not raised by slogans alone — it is built through small actions and everyday practice." He called on officials to develop concrete measures to earn public trust and embed them in the organization's culture, describing this as "the very first step toward restoring pride in Daegu."

Choo also stressed speed and efficiency in reporting practices and work processes.

"Do not insist on in-person reporting — make active use of electronic approval systems and other fast reporting channels to cut unnecessary waiting time, so that swift decision-making allows staff to carry out their core duties promptly," he said.

On policy communications, he said, "If citizens are not informed about a policy, that policy might as well not exist," adding that every department needs to actively publicize what it is doing.

He also called for accurate explanations in response to recent media coverage of proposed improvements to the compensation structure for executives at public institutions.

"Let me be clear: this is absolutely not about raising the salaries of public institution heads across the board," Choo said. "The intent is to rationally improve a rigid pay structure that does not even reflect inflation, so that we can recruit talented people with the right expertise and capabilities within the allowable ceiling. I hope the essence of this policy is not misunderstood."