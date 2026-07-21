North Gyeongsang Province's administrative vice governor Hwang Myeong-seok visited the Ministry of Planning and Budget on Monday, meeting with budget director Jo Yong-beom and social budget review official Jeong Hyang-u to push for the province's key projects to be included in the 2027 national investment budget.

The visit came as the ministry conducts its second round of reviews for the 2027 government budget, timed to align with the government's expansionary fiscal stance amid record-high tax revenue growth.

Hwang met directly with key budget review officials to explain the necessity and rationale behind the province's priority projects, urging them to give maximum attention and support to ensure the projects are reflected in the government's budget proposal.

Among the major projects North Gyeongsang Province put forward were the construction of a highway crossing Yeongil Bay, an AI-driven autonomous manufacturing cybersecurity convergence development and demonstration project, and a smart valley development project for pine mushroom biological resources. In total, the province submitted more than 30 priority projects aimed at expanding transportation infrastructure, building an AI industry ecosystem and revitalizing the local economy.

Building on the proposals, the province plans to systematically follow up through the government budget drafting process and the National Assembly's budget deliberations to secure the maximum possible national investment funding for 2027.

"Securing national investment funding is the most critical task for laying the foundation for North Gyeongsang Province's future growth and enhancing regional competitiveness," Hwang said. "We will concentrate every administrative resource to the end, working closely with the Ministry of Planning and Budget to ensure our key priority projects are reflected in the government budget to the greatest extent possible."