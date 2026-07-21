Singer-actor Lee Jun-young has begun his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in the army.

Lee enlisted Tuesday, with his induction carried out privately and without any official send-off event.

Earlier, Lee shared the news of his enlistment through a handwritten letter. In it, he wrote: "Until the day I greet you again, I sincerely hope you all stay healthy and spend happy, meaningful time wherever you are."

Through his agency, he also left a lighthearted farewell message: "I'll come back safe and sound. See you the winter after next! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance."

Lee made his debut in 2014 as a member of U-KISS before pursuing a dual career as a singer and actor. He began his transition into acting in earnest with the 2017 drama series "Avengers Social Club" and steadily built his presence with audiences through a string of subsequent projects.

He drew particular praise for his recent performance in the JTBC drama series "Reborn Rookie," where he played a dual role — embodying both the character Hwang Jun-hyeon and the soul of Chairman Kang Yong-ho in a single body. Before enlisting, he also completed filming for the upcoming tvN drama series "Four Hands." The show is set to premiere on Aug. 29, meaning audiences will be able to see his work even while he serves.