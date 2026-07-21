Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu said its integrated care program for isolated and reclusive youth has been selected as a top-performing case in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 2026 "Walking Together with the Vulnerable" initiative.

Seoul recognized the district for building a tight-knit community safety net by bringing together public agencies, private organizations and local residents to identify at-risk youth and guide them back to everyday life.

The district has treated social isolation and reclusiveness among young people as a community-wide challenge, developing an integrated support system that covers everything from identifying those at risk to helping them resume daily routines and rejoin society.

Last year, the district conducted a joint public-private survey of youth in Eunpyeong-gu to assess the extent of loneliness and isolation risk, enabling early identification of those most vulnerable.

The district also ran community education sessions to help residents recognize the early signs of isolation and reclusiveness in those around them.

Youth identified through these efforts are paired one-on-one with "companion activists" — a program running since last year — for regular meetings. The companions are themselves residents who have overcome isolation and reclusiveness, allowing them to support young people from a place of shared experience.

In addition, the district works with private organizations specializing in youth and welfare to provide professional counseling, case management, tailored activities and family support as part of a comprehensive care framework.

This year, the district plans to train its existing "Residents' Human Rights Participation Group" — previously focused on human rights monitoring — to serve as an outreach team for identifying isolated and reclusive youth. The group will also carry out awareness-raising activities alongside its outreach work.

"Warm community attention is above all what isolated and reclusive young people need to step back out into the world," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will continue to do our utmost — together with public agencies, private partners and residents — to wrap a close safety net around these young people so they can safely reclaim their daily lives and return as healthy members of society."