Lee Yong-hee, former head of the nuclear power plant construction technology division at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, took office Monday as the 23rd head of the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant headquarters.

In his inaugural address, Lee pledged to put safety first, follow all rules and procedures, create a healthy and supportive workplace where employees are respected, and pursue mutually beneficial management through open communication with local residents.

He also vowed to walk alongside the local community as a partner in building a century-long vision for Uljin as an energy cluster, saying he would listen closely to residents' voices, seek their understanding and engage in sincere dialogue.

Meanwhile, Lee graduated from Yeungnam University with a degree in mechanical engineering and joined Korea Electric Power Corporation in 1993. He has since served in a series of roles, including project management director for Shin Kori units 5 and 6, public relations director, construction site director for Saewul units 3 and 4 at the Saewul Nuclear Power Plant headquarters, and head of the nuclear power plant construction technology division.