Yangcheon-gu held the "2026 Second-Half Youth Administrative Internship Orientation" at the Yangcheon Digital Media Center on Monday to mark the start of a new cohort of young public-sector interns.

The Yangcheon-gu Youth Administrative Internship program offers college students and unemployed young residents registered in the district hands-on experience in public administration and a chance to explore career paths. A total of 50 interns were selected for the second half of this year.

The orientation marked the official launch of the internship, proceeding through mandatory training and work briefings, an appointment certificate ceremony and small-group meetings. Participants were divided into six groups; each drew a policy discussion topic by lot, then planned its own policy field-visit experience — choosing the sites themselves — in a self-directed exercise.

Interns are divided into two tracks depending on their assigned field: a general track, supporting administrative work at community service centers, public health centers and libraries; and a specialized track, gaining hands-on professional experience at the district office, welfare centers and learning hubs.

After receiving their appointment certificates Monday, the interns are set to spend roughly four weeks — from July 20 through Aug. 14 — gaining practical administrative experience at their assigned institutions, including the district office, welfare centers and libraries.

"The youth administrative internship is a valuable opportunity to go beyond simple work experience, directly encounter the realities of public administration and deepen one's understanding of the local community," Yangcheon-gu District Mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "Having been selected through fierce competition, I hope this program gives each intern a broad look at Yangcheon-gu's diverse policies and administrative work, and becomes a meaningful time to think together about the future of our community from a young person's perspective."