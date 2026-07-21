The K-U City Project Unit of Gyeongil University's Anchor Business Headquarters held the inaugural opening ceremony and orientation for its clean energy CEO program at Deokgu Hot Springs in Uljin-gun on Thursday.

Thirty-five participants in the first cohort attended the event, which included an orientation session outlining the program's operational direction and curriculum.

The clean energy CEO program was designed to introduce residents of Uljin-gun and local business representatives to the latest technologies and policies in clean energy, covering hydrogen energy, nuclear power, small modular reactors and radiation technology.

The K-U City project aims to foster specialized talent and strengthen the foundation for regional innovation by linking universities, local communities and industry.

Uljin-gun has been advancing education and cooperative projects centered on nuclear power and hydrogen.

Park Jin-nam, head of the K-U City Project Unit, said the program would help participants deepen their understanding of Uljin's future energy industry and the K-U City project, while also supporting the formation of local networks.

Uljin-gun Mayor Hwang I-ju said the county would continue to strengthen talent development and private-sector cooperation in tandem with the K-U City project.