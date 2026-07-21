Dobong-gu in Seoul is launching a craft beer education course to help residents beat the summer heat, the district announced.

The program is an expanded, more structured version of the "craft beer one-day class" offered last year. Organized as a five-week course, it covers basic theory, hands-on brewing, tasting and food pairing.

Classes will be held every Friday from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18 — five sessions in total — at the Dobong "Dagachi" shared kitchen, located on the first below-ground floor at 664-11 Madeullo, Dobong-gu.

The first two weeks focus on beer fundamentals and brewing science, with hands-on practice making beer using malt extract and grains.

In the third week, participants brew their own batch using a group recipe. The fourth and fifth weeks bring food pairing instruction alongside tastings of the beer they made themselves.

Dobong-gu residents aged 19 and older can apply starting Wednesday through the district's official website. A QR code on the promotional poster also links to the registration page.

Enrollment is limited to 18 participants on a first-come, first-served basis. The course fee is 18,000 won ($12).

"I hope this course gives residents a chance to deeply experience the brewing culture behind craft beer," Dobong District Mayor Kim Dong-wook said. "We will continue to develop programs that expand opportunities for residents to enjoy cultural activities."

The district had earlier recruited participants for a "gwahaju," or traditional liquor brewing course, which has been running this month. Two cohorts were formed, and the first completed all its sessions on July 6 and July 13.

Participant response was enthusiastic. "It was a special experience to brew alcohol myself and create my own gwahaju," one participant said.