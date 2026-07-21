Gyeongbuk Health University ranked 10th nationwide and first among junior colleges in North Gyeongsang Province in the July 2026 junior college brand reputation analysis, the school announced Monday.

The Korea Corporate Reputation Institute released its "2026 July Junior College Brand Reputation" analysis Monday, placing the Gimcheon-based school 10th out of 97 junior colleges nationwide — the highest ranking among junior colleges in North Gyeongsang Province.

The analysis drew on about 49.25 million big data points collected from June 20 to July 20, 2026.

That represents a 2.21 percent increase from the roughly 48.19 million data points used in the June analysis.

The junior college brand reputation index is calculated by aggregating participation, media, communication and community sub-indexes based on consumers' digital activity. It measures a university's brand competitiveness by analyzing online interest and engagement, media exposure, and the degree of consumer interaction and content sharing.

The result reaffirmed Gyeongbuk Health University's standing as the leading junior college brand in North Gyeongsang Province, the school said.

The university has been expanding its industry-focused practical training, community partnership projects, continuing education for working professionals, high school career-exploration programs, and industry-academia cooperation and regional innovation initiatives — all built on its specialization in health and nursing education.

It has also actively promoted its academic achievements, student employment outcomes and community contributions through various media and online channels, strengthening communication between the university community and the wider public.

"We will continue to pursue educational innovation that students and the community can feel, and further strengthen our brand competitiveness as a health-specialized university that grows together with the region," a university official said.