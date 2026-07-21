Nowon-gu in Seoul (District Mayor Seo Jun-o) will hold a college admissions strategy seminar and one-on-one personalized counseling sessions for students and parents preparing for the 2027 academic year college entrance process.

The summer break ahead of September's early admissions round is a critical period for students to review their school records and map out target universities and departments based on their strengths and the characteristics of each admissions track. As the college admissions landscape continues to shift, building the right application strategy based on accurate information has become more important than ever.

In response, the district is partnering with admissions specialists from public schools to offer a seminar featuring the latest admissions information alongside individual counseling, helping students develop a systematic approach to the early admissions process.

The college admissions strategy seminar will be held Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the small auditorium of Nowon District Office. The event is open to 180 college-bound students and parents who live in Nowon-gu or attend schools in the district. Park Seok-hwan, a teacher at Hwigyeong Girls' High School and a member of the Seoul Education Research and Information Institute's college guidance support team under the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, will lead the session. The seminar will cover key changes to the 2027 early admissions process and application strategies, followed by a question-and-answer session to address concerns from students and parents.

Those wishing to attend can register on a first-come, first-served basis through the Nowon Education Platform website after creating an account. Each registrant may bring one additional person. Priority registration is currently open for college-bound students; starting Thursday at 5 p.m., any Nowon-gu resident may apply for remaining seats.

Alongside the seminar, the district will also run one-on-one personalized counseling sessions tailored to each student's individual circumstances. The counseling will take place over four days, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, at the Nowon Education Platform (430 Gongreung-ro, Nowon-gu, next to Daejin Girls' High School), with a total of 140 students to be served. Teachers from the Seoul Education Research and Information Institute's college guidance support team will provide customized early admissions strategies based on each student's school records and other personal materials.

Counseling registration is also available through the Nowon Education Platform website after creating an account. Priority registration is currently open for students and parents from socially disadvantaged backgrounds, including basic livelihood recipients, near-poverty households and single-parent families recognized under law. A second round of registration opens to all college-bound students Thursday at 5 p.m. After spots fill on a first-come, first-served basis, waitlist applications can be submitted by phone through the Nowon Education Platform; further details are available in the notices section of the website.

The Nowon Education Platform is the district's flagship education support facility, offering students and parents a wide range of free services covering college admissions, academics, reading and parenting. It runs life-stage programs that include college and academic counseling, university student learning mentorship, reading programs and parenting consultations, supporting students from college planning through to parents' broader education concerns.

"In a rapidly changing admissions environment, building an application strategy grounded in accurate information is more important than anything else," Nowon District Mayor Seo Jun-o said. "I hope this seminar and personalized counseling will ease the burden on students and parents and provide real, practical help as they prepare for college."