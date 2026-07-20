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Checking the weather forecast before heading out has become a daily habit during the monsoon season.

Yet it is not uncommon to carry an umbrella all day under clear skies — or to step out unprepared and get caught in a sudden downpour.

That experience has left many people asking: why are Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts so often off the mark?

In fact, there was a time when forecast accuracy was considerably lower than it is today.

According to Yonhap, the average precipitation forecast accuracy rate between 2012 and 2016 stood at around 46 percent. In roughly half the cases where rain was predicted, it never actually fell — fueling widespread distrust of weather forecasts at the time.

So why is the weather on the Korean Peninsula so difficult to predict?

Korea: a forecaster's nightmare

The biggest reason lies in the Korean Peninsula's geography. Korea sits at a crossroads where both continental and maritime air masses exert influence simultaneously.

That makes for a far more complex meteorological environment than island nations like Japan, where oceanic conditions dominate, or inland regions of China, where continental patterns are more uniform.

In summer, multiple weather systems converge at once — the North Pacific high-pressure system, the monsoon front, typhoons and cold air masses.

Even a slight shift in any one of these systems can dramatically change where rain falls and how much. That is why Seoul can be sunny while heavy rain pounds northern Gyeonggi Province at the same time.

Mountains cover 70 percent of the land

About 70 percent of South Korea's land is mountainous. Mountains alter wind patterns and push air upward to form clouds, complicating forecasts further.

Jeju Island is even home to a rare meteorological phenomenon known as a Karman vortex.

As wind passes over Hallasan, it generates massive swirling cloud formations in the mountain's wake.

Terrain this complex dramatically increases the number of variables a weather model must calculate.

Some meteorologists consider the Korean Peninsula one of the most difficult regions in the world to forecast accurately.

A late start in the forecasting race

Weather forecasting relies on numerical prediction — supercomputers calculating the state of the atmosphere to project future conditions.

The United States, Europe and other advanced meteorological nations began using numerical forecasting in earnest in the late 1950s, but South Korea did not introduce such systems until the late 1980s.

From there, the country began adapting foreign numerical models to suit local conditions.

In 1991, Korea launched its first operational numerical forecasting model, and by the late 1990s had established a dedicated forecasting division to provide full forecast services.

The introduction of the country's first supercomputer in 2000 enabled high-resolution predictions, and a fifth-generation supercomputer brought online in 2021 built an even more precise forecasting system.

Today, AI technology is also being used to improve forecast accuracy.

The wild card of global warming

Climate change has recently emerged as yet another complicating factor.

As global warming increases the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, intense bursts of rain — so-called guerrilla downpours — are occurring more frequently, dumping large amounts of rain in a very short time.

These guerrilla downpours are also linked to climate change.

As extreme precipitation events that were once rare become more common, existing weather data alone is increasingly insufficient for accurate prediction.

In summer particularly, one area can be drenched in heavy rain while a spot just a few kilometers away enjoys clear skies.

How should we prepare?

While forecasts drew criticism for inaccuracy in the past, accuracy has consistently improved alongside advances in technology.

Weather radar and satellite observation capabilities have advanced significantly, and supercomputer performance has grown substantially.

Research into using AI to analyze meteorological data is also now actively under way.

Experts advise checking radar imagery and real-time weather information — not just the probability of precipitation — for a clearer picture.

During the monsoon season or on days when heavy rain is expected, carrying a compact folding umbrella is the most practical precaution.

A perfect forecast may still be out of reach, but the technology keeps improving.

When the forecast calls for rain but the sun shines, or predicts clear skies and delivers a soaking, the reason may not simply be that the forecast was wrong — it may be the Korean Peninsula's complex climate, its rugged terrain and a rapidly changing weather environment.

This summer, keep an eye on the forecast — but tuck a small umbrella in your bag just in case.

By Park Hye-min, Content Operator

Editing by Min Sang-sik