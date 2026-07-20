Tokyo Electron is stepping up its development of agentic AI and robotics solutions in collaboration with Nvidia.

The company said Monday it will integrate Nvidia technology into Epsira™, its digital transformation solution.

Epsira is a digital solution focused on improving customer productivity. It aims to reduce volatility, enhance equipment stability and ultimately automate equipment operation.

More specifically, the platform uses AI technology to extend wet-cleaning cycles and improve production efficiency and yield through robotics-based maintenance and troubleshooting. It also minimizes both planned and unplanned downtime to maximize equipment utilization.

Tokyo Electron said it plans to continue providing reliable service to customers through close collaboration with Nvidia.

The company will draw on Nvidia's agentic toolkit — including NeMo, NIM and the NemoClaw blueprint — as well as Isaac, Nvidia's open robot development platform.

Tokyo Electron expects that leveraging Nvidia's Omniverse digital twin platform will significantly improve the speed and accuracy of robot training.

NeMo accelerates the training, tuning and evaluation of AI agents, while NemoClaw supports smoother operation and safer agent deployment.

"Through this strengthened collaboration, we will enhance our manufacturing capabilities with robotics maintenance and AI-driven troubleshooting analysis, advance Epsira to the next level and improve productivity for our customers," said Keiichi Matsushima, corporate vice president and general manager of corporate development at Tokyo Electron.

Amit Goel, senior director of robotics and edge AI ecosystem at Nvidia, said semiconductor manufacturing is entering an era of automation, with robotics contributing to higher fab utilization, precision and resilience. "Tokyo Electron is leveraging Nvidia's agentic and physical AI models and frameworks to make robot maintenance, AI-driven troubleshooting and fab operations more intelligent," he added.