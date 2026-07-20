Padu announced Monday that it recorded preliminary second-quarter sales of 73.2 billion won ($49.3 million) and operating profit of 16.3 billion won.

Sales rose about 23 percent from 59.5 billion won in the first quarter and more than tripled compared with the same period last year. Operating profit jumped roughly 111 percent from 7.7 billion won in the first quarter.

Cumulative first-half sales reached 132.7 billion won, approaching the combined 139.5 billion won the company recorded across all of 2024 and 2025. First-half cumulative operating profit came to 24 billion won, which the company said reflects a solid, profit-driven growth structure.

Padu has secured more than 340 billion won in new orders so far this year on a disclosure basis. The company expects even steeper growth through an expanding global customer base, including new server OEM clients.

Padu is continuing to scale up supply of its flagship fifth-generation controller and has already put in place a system to deliver sixth-generation products to customers on time when that market matures.

The enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) controller business is particularly notable for its relatively low supply-demand volatility. Long-term supply agreements are expected to underpin stable sales and sustained growth through an expanding customer base.

"Following our successful return to profitability in the first quarter, we built a firm profit structure in the second quarter, laying the groundwork for a quantum leap in both sales and earnings this year," said Nam Yi-hyun, chief executive of Padu. "Given the increase in sales from customer diversification and the growth of controllers — a core storage component in the AI semiconductor market — we expect significantly greater growth in the second half than in the first."