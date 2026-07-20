Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon said Monday he would be willing to appear on broadcaster Kim Ou-joon's program News Factory to answer questions from those seeking to abolish prosecutors' supplementary investigation powers.

"I am willing to do so," Han wrote on his Facebook page Monday. "The issue is important enough for the public that I would."

Han said the right to supplementary investigation "is not a right of prosecutors but a right of citizens and victims to receive such investigation," and added that figures like Rep. Seo Young-gyo — "who runs away without even agreeing to a debate" — and Kim should not be able to decide whether to grant or strip that right from citizens and victims as if it were theirs to give.

Earlier Monday, Han had also taken aim at Seo, chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, writing on Facebook that she had "taken the side of criminals in the past." He said she had used her position as a lawmaker to pressure a judge seconded to the National Assembly to reduce the sentence of an acquaintance convicted of a sex crime, adding that the allegation had been confirmed through emails and other related materials.