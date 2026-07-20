Hankook Tire & Technology announced Monday that it will hold a "Summer Highway Safety Inspection Campaign" at four major highway rest stops across the country from July 27 to 29.

The campaign is designed to offer free tire inspections for customer vehicles during the summer vacation season, when long-distance driving increases, and to raise awareness about the importance of proper tire maintenance.

The campaign will run simultaneously at four locations: the Gapyeong rest stop on the Seoul-Yangyang Expressway (toward Yangyang), the Pyeongtaekho rest stop on the Iksan-Pyeongtaek Expressway (toward Buyeo), the Chilgok rest stop on the Gyeongbu Expressway (toward Busan), and the Iksan Mireuksaji rest stop (formerly Yeosan rest stop) on the Honam Expressway (toward Suncheon).

At each venue, a team of Hankook Tire's experienced engineers will provide free checks of tire air pressure, tread wear and exterior damage. All visitors will receive wet wipes, while customers who complete both a tire inspection and a survey will receive gifts including a three-fold automatic umbrella and a portable fan. Customers who sign up for the "T'Station" app will also receive a 30 percent discount coupon for tires.

In addition, the company will display key products from the Hankook lineup, including the iON FlexClimate all-weather tire for electric vehicles, the iON evo AS all-season tire for electric vehicles, the Dynapro HPX premium comfort tire for SUVs, and the Vantra Transit tire for light trucks and vans.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire & Technology has been expanding its consumer touchpoints through various marketing activities, including a "Strike Zone" pop-up event held July 17-19 at the outdoor plaza of Daegu Samsung Lions Park to promote the Hankook battery brand.