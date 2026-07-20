Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun visited the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and held talks with Chairman Kim Dong-myung, pledging to strengthen communication with labor groups in drafting next year's budget and formulating a mid-to-long-term national development strategy.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Monday's meeting was the first official sit-down between Park and the FKTU chairman since the ministry's launch. The two sides discussed ways to actively incorporate labor's views into the budget process and the development of long-term policy.

Chairman Kim presented a range of requests covering labor and welfare issues, including improved treatment for public-sector contract workers, recognition of career experience for long-term care workers, substitute staffing support for care workers, expanded employment insurance coverage, increased government funding for industrial health and national health insurance, support for care services, and stronger industrial accident prevention policy.

Park said the government would continue pursuing policies to narrow labor market disparities and address employment instability, citing measures announced in April to improve conditions for non-regular workers in the public sector. He also said the budget would be structured to strengthen a jobs-based social safety net in response to structural shifts — including the low birth rate, an aging population and the AI-driven industrial transition — while ensuring fiscal sustainability.

Park added that the government would further expand cooperation with labor groups through a public-sector contract workers committee set to begin operating in September.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget said it would continue engaging with labor groups and other stakeholders, and plans to increase investment in areas that citizens can tangibly feel, including improved working conditions and a stronger social safety net.