The 2026 Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival will run from Thursday through Aug. 2 at Alpensia Resort in Pyeongchang and other venues, filling the forests of Odaesan with music.

Seven pianos will sound throughout the festival, headlined by the CFX concert grand piano provided by official sponsor Yamaha Music Korea.

Yamaha Music Korea will deploy a lineup of instruments across the main concert hall and education venues to ensure the highest quality of sound throughout the festival. The flagship CFX — embodying Yamaha's craftsmanship and advanced acoustic technology — will anchor the main stage, joined by the C7X, C5X, three C3X models and the TransAcoustic piano GC1TA3, for a total of seven premium instruments placed across the festival grounds.

The top-of-the-line CFX will grace the festival's highlight performances. Pianist Kim Dae-jin opens on Saturday, followed by a duo recital featuring Chopin Competition laureate Charles Richard-Hamelin and pianist Kim Do-hyun on July 31, a solo performance by Mathieu Pordoy on Aug. 1, and the Young Artist Concert on Aug. 2 — passing through the hands of both masters and emerging musicians to deliver overwhelming clarity and resonant grandeur.

Yamaha Music Korea will also supply instruments to the Daegwallyeong Academy, an education program held during the festival in which master performers mentor young musicians. The aim is to give aspiring classical artists the best possible keyboard environment for full immersive practice. Yamaha's dedicated technicians will remain on site throughout the festival, monitoring the condition of the climate-sensitive wooden instruments in real time and providing precision tuning services.

Hosted by Gangwon Province and organized by the Gangwon Cultural Foundation, the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival is South Korea's premier summer classical music festival, where crisp mountain air meets the beauty of live performance.

This year, world-renowned cellist and artistic director Yang Sung-won leads a roster of top-tier classical artists from Korea and abroad, presenting a series of distinctive performances. The festival also plans to expand its musical outreach to local residents through concerts held across Gangwon Province.