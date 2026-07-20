The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team announced Monday that its driver Kimi Antonelli won the Belgian Grand Prix of the F1 World Championship, held Sunday.

The victory marked Antonelli's sixth win of the 2026 season. He secured his sixth pole position of the season in qualifying Sunday with a time of 1:44.361, then crossed the finish line first in the race with a time of 1:24:42.479.

Antonelli leads the drivers' world championship standings with 204 points, extending his gap over second place to 45 points. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team holds first place in the constructors' championship with 358 points.

"I'm delighted to take the win after such a hard-fought race," Antonelli said. "I'll keep giving my best race by race against the competition and aim to build on our points tally through to the end of the season."

The final race before the summer break is scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, starting Friday.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Korea recently launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 43, an entry-level model in the AMG GT high-performance sports car lineup featuring an electronically motorized exhaust-gas turbocharger developed from Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team technology.