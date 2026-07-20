SME support in focus as industries undergo AI, semiconductor shifts On merger talk: 'A matter for government to weigh against national competitiveness' Kwon hopes SMEs will look back and say: 'Things were manageable back then'

Kwon Hyeong-taek, the newly appointed chairman of the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, said Monday he intends to ensure that the benefits of industrial transformation — led by AI and other emerging sectors — reach small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies, not just large conglomerates.

Speaking to reporters at the Korea Federation of SMEs press room in Yeouido, Seoul, Kwon said industries including AI, semiconductors, defense and machinery are all changing rapidly at the same time. "I will do my best to make sure small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from this industrial transition and secure opportunities for growth," he said.

Kwon said the AI-driven transformation underway at large companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix must translate into growth for smaller firms. "It is KTGF's role to ensure that the gains from large companies' AI transformation trickle down to small and medium-sized enterprises," he said, adding that he would draw on his background in corporate assessment and investment banking at a commercial bank.

He also expressed a sense of urgency about the risks of falling behind. "Falling back in AI, semiconductors, defense and machinery could produce irreversible consequences," Kwon said. "The government and relevant ministries need to consult and find solutions for the country's future."

Kwon outlined a goal of fostering an environment more conducive to startups and the growth of venture companies. "In the 2000s, people left Samsung, banks and government posts to start venture companies," he said. "I want to play a foundational role in reviving that kind of atmosphere."

"When my term ends, I want to hear small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies say, 'Things were manageable back then,'" Kwon said. "I feel a heavy sense of responsibility to give even a little support to the small businesses that form the backbone of our economy."

On the recently discussed question of merging KTGF with the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, Kwon was cautious. "I have heard the talk recently, but I am still in the process of getting up to speed and do not have a prepared position," he said. "This is not simply a matter of institutional size — it is something the government and relevant ministries should discuss thoroughly, taking into account the country's future and industrial competitiveness, before reaching any conclusion."

On managing the organization, Kwon said he would actively seek input from staff and the field. "We are in an era where no single leader can have all the answers — collective intelligence matters," he said. "I will communicate actively with employees and reflect diverse views from the field and the media in our policy."

Kwon took office July 15 as the 15th chairman of KTGF. Born in 1968, he holds a degree in international economics from Seoul National University and a master's degree in management information systems from the University of Michigan. He previously served as head of the investment banking division at Woori Bank, executive director at HSBC, special adviser on economy, finance and investment to the Incheon mayor, standing director at Seoul Metro Line 9 Operations, chief executive of Gimpo Goldline Operations, and president of the Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation.