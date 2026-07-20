What is typically a dry, lecture-based legal compliance session got a warm makeover in Songpa-gu, transformed into a heartfelt healing concert.

Songpa-gu said it successfully held its "2026 Culture-Experiential Disability Awareness Education" event Tuesday at the district office's main auditorium, drawing more than 200 participants including social welfare facility workers and district employees.

Breaking away from conventional theory-heavy instruction, the program combined cultural performances with firsthand storytelling so that attendees could naturally shed their preconceptions about disability — hearing with their ears and seeing with their hearts.

The event opened with tenor Yoon Yong-jun, a vocalist with a developmental disability who has performed on stages at home and abroad. Having appeared at a UN-invited performance and shared the stage with world-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi, Yoon delivered stirring renditions of "Nella Fantasia" and "This Moment," drawing a deeply moved response from the audience.

The Bridge On Ensemble, a string ensemble made up of musicians with developmental disabilities, followed with a set of beautiful melodies that lifted the atmosphere in the hall.

The highlight of the program was a special talk by YouTuber "Ujakka" — writer Woo Eun-bin — who has drawn wide public attention. A former flight attendant and bank employee, Woo overcame a sudden cerebral hemorrhage that destroyed 95 percent of her left brain.

Speaking on the theme "Things You Must Never Forget in Moments of Despair," she recounted her near-death experience and miraculous recovery in a calm, measured tone, delivering a message of hope to everyone in the room.

In the lobby outside the main auditorium, Bridge On Arte — an art group of artists with developmental disabilities — held an exhibition alongside the main event, adding another layer of cultural richness to the day.

Welfare facility workers who attended said the combination of performances by musicians with developmental disabilities and the personal talk left no room for boredom, and called it a meaningful occasion that helped them understand disability not as something "wrong" but simply as something "different."

District Mayor Seo Gang-seok said Songpa-gu is leading the way on welfare policy — becoming the first district in Seoul to provide additional allowances for low-income people with disabilities — and pledged that both welfare workers and public officials would continue working harder to improve the quality of life for socially vulnerable people who fall through the cracks of the welfare system.